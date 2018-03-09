Five ways to break up with plastic
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Five ways to break up with plastic

From boar hair toothbrushes to beeswax food wrap, here's how you can dump the disposable plastics.

Produced by Carla Gray. Filmed and edited by Jemma Cox.

  • 09 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Plastic pollution has reached 'pristine' Arctic