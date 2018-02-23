Media player
Why the UK will be so cold next week
Temperatures are expected to plunge in Britain next week with the possibility of more snow.
BBC Weather's Tomasz Schafernaker explains why.
23 Feb 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
