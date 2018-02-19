Coring the 'loneliest tree on the planet'

Video

A remote spruce planted on Campbell Island in the Southern Ocean holds a defining record of humans, scientists argue. The tree's wood contains a sharp peak in radiocarbon, the result of the A-bomb tests in the 1950s and 1960s. As such, it could be used to define the onset of a new geological age known as the Anthropocene Epoch. In this video, Dr Jonathan Palmer from the University of New South Wales, extracts a core from the spruce.