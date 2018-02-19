Video
Tree 'marks onset of Anthropocene Epoch'
A remote spruce planted on Campbell Island in the Southern Ocean holds a defining record of humans, scientists argue. Chris Turney, from the University of New South Wales, Australia, and colleagues, say the tree's wood contains a sharp peak in radiocarbon, and could therefore be used to define the onset of a new geological age known as the Anthropocene Epoch. Prof Turney has been speaking to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
19 Feb 2018
