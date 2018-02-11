'Oumuamua records past collision

Video

The odd-shaped asteroid 'Oumuamua, which comes from outside our Solar System, was involved in a collision in its past, a new study finds. Wes Fraser and colleagues from Queen's University Belfast can make the claim because of the way 'Oumuamua tumbles. Dr Fraser explains the discovery to the BBC Sky At Night presenter Chris Lintott.

The Sky At Night programme, The Mystery of 'Oumuamua, is broadcast on BBC Four on Sunday 11 February at 22:00 GMT, after which it will be available on the iPlayer.