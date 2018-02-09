Media player
Timelapse records Dippy's rise in Dorset
Dippy the Diplodocus is going on tour, taking in museums across the UK for the next three years. This timelapse records the erection of the dinosaur fossil cast at Dorset County Museum, the first stop on the tour.
09 Feb 2018
