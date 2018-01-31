Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Killer whale says 'hello'
A killer whale that can mimic words such as "hello" and "bye bye" is thought to be the first of its kind to copy human speech.
The female learned to "speak" a handful of human words by copying a trainer at a marine park in France.
The animal's repertoire includes the name "Amy" and "one, two, three".
-
31 Jan 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window