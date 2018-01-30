Media player
What is a 'super blue blood moon'?
A very rare lunar event is due to occur on 31 January when a 'supermoon', lunar eclipse and 'blue moon' occur simultaneously.
The last time this happened was 152 years ago in 1866.
Video produced by Mayuri Mei Lin.
30 Jan 2018
