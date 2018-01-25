Is it possible to escape a cheetah?
Scientists at the Royal Veterinary College, University College London, UK, say in the final stages of the hunt, it isn't about "high speed".

Professor Alan Wilson suggests turning "very sharply at the last moment" might be a solution.

