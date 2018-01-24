Attenborough takes on plastic

Video

Protecting "our beautiful world" was at the heart of Sir David Attenborough's National Television Awards acceptance speech. He and the team behind Blue Planet II picked up the Impact Award.

The BBC One series has been credited with changing people's perceptions towards plastics and influencing UK government environmental policy.

