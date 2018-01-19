The man risking his life to save pink dolphins
Colombian biologist Fernando Trujillo has dedicated his life to saving the Amazon's rare pink river dolphins.
Their food source and habitat are under threat from over-fishing and an increasing human population.
Trujillo has worked for 30 years in dangerous areas of the Amazon, and in 2007 won the Whitley Fund for Nature award for his quest.
19 Jan 2018
Science & Environment