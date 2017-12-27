Video
Prince Charles: 'Technology won't solve climate change'
The Prince of Wales has said technology is not the answer to tackling climate change.
Prince Charles said it would help but that we need to deal with the symptoms. He says the problem is we have "abandoned our connection with nature".
He was speaking with Prince Harry on the occasion of his son's guest editorship of the Today programme.
