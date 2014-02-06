Video

50 years ago a young PhD student Jocelyn Bell Burnell made a remarkable discovery - what one of her colleagues described as "the greatest astronomical discovery of the 20th century".

She had identified pulsars: small spinning stars only 19 miles across that are left behind when a normal star dies. The discovery was deemed worthy of the Nobel Prize in Physics but it was awarded to her supervisers and not to her.

