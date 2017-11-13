Video
Gibbons saved from pet trade have baby
Conservationists are celebrating the arrival of a baby Javan gibbon - the first of this species to be born in the wild to parents that were rescued from the pet trade.
Conservation International says the birth is a boost for the future of the apes on the Indonesian island of Java.
But illegal trade is still a threat, and is increasingly moving online.
A UK-based investigation this year revealed that the law protecting these ape species was being openly "flouted".
