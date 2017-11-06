Nuclear threat 'highest' since 1960s

Video

The risk of nuclear weapons being used is at their highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis the former US Energy Secretary, Ernest Moniz, has said.

Dr Moniz is now the CEO of the Nuclear Threat Initiative which works to prevent catastrophic attacks with weapons of mass destruction.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Monday 6 November on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only).