Pollution 'linked to one in six deaths'
One in every six premature deaths is linked to pollution, a major study published by the medical journal The Lancet has suggested.

The report focused on the health effects of pollution across the globe and suggested that pollution-related deaths equate to three times as many people as are killed by Aids, tuberculosis and malaria combined.

But the study's co-author, Richard Fuller, president of Pure Earth and co-chair of The Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health, told the BBC's Newsday programme that it was a "a problem that can be tackled and can be solved."

