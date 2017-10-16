The sound of two colliding neutron stars

Neutron stars: Sound of collision recorded for first time
The huge blast of energy generates gravitational waves, which send ripples through space-time.
-
16 Oct 2017
- From the section Science & Environment
Share this with
Copy this linkRead more about sharing
Share this with
Copy this linkRead more about sharing
Share this with
Copy this linkRead more about sharing
Share this with
Copy this linkRead more about sharing
The huge blast of energy generates gravitational waves, which send ripples through space-time.