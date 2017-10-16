How neutron stars warp space-time

Video

This visualisation shows the coalescence of two orbiting neutron stars.

The left panel contains a visualization of the matter of the neutron stars.

The different coloured layers are different densities, which have been made transparent to show more structure.

The right panel shows how space-time is distorted near the collisions. The spiral wave distortions at the end of the merger propagate to Earth and are measured as gravitational waves.

Image credit: Christopher W. Evans/Georgia Tech