How neutron stars warp space-time
This visualisation shows the coalescence of two orbiting neutron stars.
The left panel contains a visualization of the matter of the neutron stars.
The different coloured layers are different densities, which have been made transparent to show more structure.
The right panel shows how space-time is distorted near the collisions. The spiral wave distortions at the end of the merger propagate to Earth and are measured as gravitational waves.
Image credit: Christopher W. Evans/Georgia Tech
16 Oct 2017
