Dan McKenzie recalls science revolution

In 1967, Dan McKenzie published a paper in the journal Nature called "The North Pacific: An Example of Tectonics on a Sphere" with Robert Parker, another Cambridge University graduate.

It is credited with being one of the key pieces of work that helped frame the theory of plate tectonics - the model for how the rigid outer shell of our planet moves and is recycled.

Dan McKenzie spoke with Justin Webb on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.