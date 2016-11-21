Winning space photos

How the discovery of a galaxy inspired a space photo competition
David Malin has spent four decades taking photographs of deep space. His work led to the invention of new imaging techniques and the discovery of the largest-known spiral galaxy - 'Malin-1'.
Now retired, he has held a competition in Sydney, Australia, to inspire the next generation of astrophotographers.
Hear more from Sydney Science Festival with CrowdScience on BBC World Service.
-
14 Sep 2017
- From the section Science & Environment