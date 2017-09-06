Ben Nevis's unique weather records

Video

Help is being sought to digitise a unique set of weather records gathered on top of the UK's highest mountain.

From 1883 to 1904, meteorologists were stationed atop Ben Nevis, logging temperature, precipitation, wind and other data around the clock.

Now a project aims to digitise this information so modern weather and climate experts can learn from it.

Prof Ed Hawkins from Reading University spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.