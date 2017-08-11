Met Office: Lawson's climate claims 'not true'

Video

Former US Vice President Al Gore and the former Chancellor Nigel Lawson espoused very different views on climate change on Thursday's programme.

Lord Lawson said average global temperatures had actually declined over the past decade.

We invited Peter Stott, who leads the climate monitoring and attribution team at the Met Office, to clarify some of the facts.

He told the Today programme "this claim we heard from Lord Lawson that [the planet has] been cooling is simply not true".