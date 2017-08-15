Brass band on train demonstrates Doppler effect

Video

The Doppler effect was a ground-breaking experiment conducted by Christian Doppler in 1845, which proved the universe is expanding.

At a Loughborough railway station, with the help of the Great Central Railway and the Hathern Brass Band, conductor Charles Hazlewood recreates the famous experiment to prove the existence of the Doppler effect. A theory which explains why a police siren changes pitch as it passes and that helped John Lennon sound like the Dalai Lama on a mountaintop - or so he hoped.

