The whale hunters and the oil drills
Alaska's whale hunters wait for Trump's Arctic oil plan

The Inupiat of the high Arctic call the ocean their "garden" and they view its greatest harvest as the Bowhead whale. They believe that the whales give themselves so that the hunters can feed their families.

Oil drilling in the region could have a major impact: great for the economy but what about the environment?

The BBC's Claire Marshall travelled more than 300 miles north of the Arctic Circle to meet the hunters and even taste the harvest.

