First object teleported to Earth's orbit
Chinese researchers have teleported a photon from the Gobi desert to a satellite orbiting five hundred kilometres above the earth.
This is achieved through quantum entanglement, a process where two particles react as one with no physical connection between them.
Hooke Professor of Experimental Physics at Oxford University Ian Walmsley tells the World At One how quantum entanglement works and how teleportation could be utilised.
11 Jul 2017
