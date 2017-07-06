Media player
Mercury: 'Surprising and underestimated'
Mercury, the smallest planet in the Solar System, has many surprising features, says Prof Emma Bunce.
The Leicester University, UK, scientist is the principal investigator on the MIXS instrument that will be used by Europe's BepiColombo mission to study the innermost world.
Prof Bunce spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos about the joint European-Japanese venture which is due to launch next year.
06 Jul 2017
