Paradise in the Himalayas
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Paradise in the Himalayas'

George Sherriff and Frank Ludlow thought they had discovered paradise among the Himalayan mountains in 1933.

They filmed scenes of a simpler way of life, where people were happy, healthy and lived to a ripe old age.

The early colour film reinforces a sense they had found a brighter, more hopeful world - a contrast to the grim desolation of Europe after the First World War.

The footage comes from the archive of the Royal Geographical Society, which sponsored a series of remarkable expeditions in the early 20th Century.

Go to next video: The first flight over Mount Everest