'Paradise in the Himalayas'

Video

George Sherriff and Frank Ludlow thought they had discovered paradise among the Himalayan mountains in 1933.

They filmed scenes of a simpler way of life, where people were happy, healthy and lived to a ripe old age.

The early colour film reinforces a sense they had found a brighter, more hopeful world - a contrast to the grim desolation of Europe after the First World War.

The footage comes from the archive of the Royal Geographical Society, which sponsored a series of remarkable expeditions in the early 20th Century.