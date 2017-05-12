Attention! Sharks in the water

Video

Footage shows a sheriff's helicopter crew warning paddle-boarders they are swimming next to 15 great white sharks off the southern Californian coast.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department spotted the school from the air near Dana Point on Wednesday, instructing the swimmers to "exit the water in a calm manner".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.