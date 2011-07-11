Shuttle Atlantis docks with space station for last time

Video

Atlantis has docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on the final mission of the US space shuttle programme.

It will spend at least seven days at the ISS and, on its return to Earth, will be retired along with the other shuttles in Nasa's fleet.

Atlantis is taking vital supplies to the space station, including more than a tonne of food, ensuring astronauts there have enough to last a year.

Daniel Griffiths reports.