Grimmy's first ever link on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show

Video

Nick Grimshaw began his stint as the presenter of the Radio 1 Breakfast Show in 2012.

He took over from Chris Moyles and earlier this week he became the second-longest running breakfast show presenter in Radio 1 history.

This was his first ever link on the show.

