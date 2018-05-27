Rita Ora's Biggest Weekend fashion

Video

Rita Ora wowed the crowds on Sunday at the Biggest Weekend in Swansea.

After her set she spoke to Newsbeat backstage about her unique festival fashion sense - and how she had to make her own outfit.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.