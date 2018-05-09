'Meghan and Harry' take BBC staff by surprise

Media player
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's waxworks visit BBC
Madame Tussauds has completed its waxwork of soon-to-be royal bride Meghan Markle.
The figure joins the rest of the Royal Family on display at the London attraction and will be placed next to a re-styled figure of her groom, Prince Harry.
But first, the couple took BBC staff by surprise.
09 May 2018
