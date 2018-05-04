‘Bigger is better’: The weightlifter

Video

Rebecca Roberts is "morbidly obese", according to Body Mass Index (BMI). She's also the UK's Strongest Woman.

Newsbeat has been speaking to people who say that "bigger is better" - and that their size is an advantage in their jobs.

Rebecca has overcome bullying during her childhood and says she's learned to embrace her bigger size and weight.

