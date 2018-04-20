How to defeat hay fever(ish)

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Top tips on getting through hot weather with hay fever
Have your eyes been streaming up during the high temperatures?
Here are our top tips on reducing your hay fever-induced tears.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.
-
20 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/newsbeat-43842835/top-tips-on-getting-through-hot-weather-with-hay-feverRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window