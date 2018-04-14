Video

Identical twin sisters, both sprinters, both signed up to Sir Andy Murray’s management company - Shannon and Cheriece Hylton have a lot in common.

Except for one thing - Cheriece made the athletics team for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia, while Shannon just missed out.

Cheriece is part of the women’s 4 x 400m relay team and makes her debut on Saturday 14 April.

Newsbeat puts their (friendly) sibling rivalry to the test.

