'Punk turtle' put on endangered list

The Mary river turtle has a green mohawk and breathes through its genitals.

It has been put on the Zoological Society of London's Edge of Existence list.

Native to Australia, the turtle was historically popular as a pet.

Evolutionarily Distinct and Globally Endangered (Edge) lists were created to highlight endangered animals with few close relatives and are often unusual in the way they look, live and behave.

