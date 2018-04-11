Video

How much does Facebook know about you? And should you be worried?

In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data collection scandal, a lot of people are concerned about what Facebook knows about them.

Newsbeat's James Waterhouse lifts the lid on the data and privacy scandal at the social network.

This video is not available through the BBC app but you can view it on iPlayer by clicking here.

