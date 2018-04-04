Meet England's Commonwealth wrestlers

Video

21-year-olds Charlie Bowling and Georgina Nelthorpe are both wrestling for England at the Commonwealth Games for the first time.

Since 1930, England have won five gold medals in wrestling at the Games.

Charlie and Georgina hope that winning some medals will encourage more young people to take up the sport.

