Rag'n'Bone Man on new songs and vinyl

Rag'n'Bone Man has been named as UK Record Store Day ambassador.

As part of his role, he's recorded two brand new songs which will only be available on the day.

He's also been teaching Newsbeat about the "quantum optimiser" and the "triple-oscillator valve".

