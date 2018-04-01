Inside Heathrow Airport's 'dead shed'

Video

"My dad's got a bear's head in this box".

The number of Heathrow Airport's illegal wildlife seizures was 1,376 in 2017.

That's up from 174 in 2011.

Border Force Senior Officer Grant shows us some of the items people have tried to smuggle through customs.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.