What is ball-tampering and why do it?

Video
Here's why Australia tampered with a cricket ball
Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft has admitted tampering with the ball during his team's Test defeat in South Africa earlier this week.
But what is ball-tampering, how is it done and why do it?
Former cricketer Charles Dagnall explains all.
27 Mar 2018
