Whales in mass stranding

Rescuers try to save stranded whales in Australia
Around 150 whales have become stranded on a beach in Australia, prompting a major rescue effort.
The animals were spotted by a fisherman at Hamelin Bay, about 300km (180 miles) south of Perth, early on Friday.
23 Mar 2018
