Moped crime stories

Sarah is one of thousands of people who've been mugged by a moped thief for their phone.

And PC James Ellerton was suspended after knocking a criminal off a bike. He was eventually cleared of dangerous driving.

Sarah and James have been talking to us about their experiences involving moped crime, as the policing minister tells Newsbeat that police officers shouldn't be frightened of ending up in court if they chase suspects on scooters.

Nick Hurd MP says the government is "reviewing the law" and says "we do intend to change things" to better protect police.

