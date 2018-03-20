Newsbeat documentary: Too Young To Go Bald

Video

How would you deal with the nightmare of losing your hair early?

Chidera Eggerue, who has traction alopecia, investigates hair loss for the latest Newsbeat documentary.

She meets rapper Paigey Cakey who had a hair transplant and Jordan who's about to have one.

She also speaks to a hair expert who fills her in on some of the truths and myths around hair loss, and chats to 23-year-old Perry who's been losing his hair for four years and gets him to meet George, who's bald already.

This video is not available through the BBC app but you can view it on iPlayer by clicking here.

