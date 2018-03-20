Show me what I would look like bald

Video

Perry is losing his hair and whilst he isn't ready to shave it all off, he wants to know what he'd look like bald - so we show him.

He features in the latest Newsbeat documentary, Too Young To Go Bald, which is available on iPlayer.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.