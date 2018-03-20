Behind the scenes of a hair transplant

Video

Despite being only 28 years old, Jordan is losing his hair and rather than embracing the baldness - he has chosen to have a hair transplant.

We're is given access his doctor's room to see what the procedure looks like.

Jordan features in the latest Newsbeat documentary, Too Young To Go Bald, which is available on iPlayer.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.