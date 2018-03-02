Kermit and Miss Piggy's Oscars preview

Video

Miss Piggy says she's done with Dunkirk, Three Billboards bored her and Get Out made her want to get out of the cinema.

Kermit's a bit nicer about this year's nominations for best picture though.

The Oscars are this Sunday.

