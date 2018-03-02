Video
Oscars 2018: Muppets Kermit and Miss Piggy's Oscars preview
Miss Piggy says she's done with Dunkirk, Three Billboards bored her and Get Out made her want to get out of the cinema.
Kermit's a bit nicer about this year's nominations for best picture though.
The Oscars are this Sunday.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.
-
02 Mar 2018
- From the section Newsbeat