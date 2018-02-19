Under 30s in the UK suffer wage slump

Media player
Young people in the UK have suffered a wage slump
The wages of people under 30 in the UK fell 13% between 2006 and 2014, according to a report by the Resolution Foundation.
That's twice as much as those aged 50-59.
Only 22% of young people surveyed felt that they would have a better life than their parents.
19 Feb 2018
