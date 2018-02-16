Fashion Week opens with rubbish collection
We've been to meet designers Vin and Omi, who take an environmental approach to creating clothes.

The designers created their 62-piece collection for London Fashion Week from recycled plastic bottles and 'leather' made from chestnuts.

Vin and Omi say fashion is "wasteful" - and if labels sell to hundreds of stores around the world they "can't possibly be" green and sustainable.

Newsbeat's Hannah Moore went to meet them.