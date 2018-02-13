From near death to Olympic bronze

Media player
Winter Olympics: The athlete who went from nearly dying to winning a medal
In March 2017, Canadian Mark McMorris nearly died after crashing into a tree in a snowboarding accident.
Fast forward nearly a year, and he's won a bronze medal in the Winter Olympics.
This is his story.
13 Feb 2018
